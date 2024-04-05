Moment Bobrisky Arrived Court For Money Laundering, Naira Abuse Trial (Video)

Advertisement

A video has captured the moment controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos for his arraignment on money laundering and naira abuse allegation.

Naija News reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Thursday filed six counts bordering on money laundering and abuse of the naira against Bobrisky.

He was originally arraigned on a six-count charge, but two of the charges were dropped following a discussion between the parties.

Bobrisky was also alleged to have tampered with the sum of N400,000 by spraying the same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on 24 March 2024 and is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

Also, he was alleged to have between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu tampered with another N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

The anti-graft agency said in December 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja, Bobrisky also sprayed and tampered with another N20,000 while dancing.

The EFCC also accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

The anti-graft agency said Bobrisky, while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between 1 September 2021 and 4 April 2024 in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

See the video below.