EFCC Files 26 Fresh Count Charge Against Emefiele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a new 26-count charge against Godwin Emefiele, the immediate past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News reports that the fresh charges, which include abuse of office and corruption, are set to be addressed before Justice Rahman Oshodi at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Monday, April 8.

This development comes after the EFCC Prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, initiated the case on April 3rd, spotlighting significant allegations of corruption during Emefiele’s tenure as the CBN governor.

According to the charge sheet, the former central bank head is accused of several illicit activities, including the acceptance of gratification through agents, corruption, receipt of property fraudulently obtained, and conferring corrupt advantages on associates, actions contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act of 2000.

One of the pivotal counts accuses Emefiele of directing an arbitrary allocation of foreign exchange totalling $2,136,391,737.33 without appropriate bidding processes—an act that purportedly compromised the rights of Nigerian citizens and flaunted his office’s duties.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has officially closed the investigation of Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed to look into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement noted that with the conclusion of Obazee’s work, all relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies are currently pursuing further action.