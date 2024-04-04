EFCC Grills UNIJOS VC Over Alleged N355 Million Fraud

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly grilled the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos in Plateau State, Prof. Ishaya Tanko, over alleged fraud.

Naija News gathered that Tanko had been accused of diverting three hundred and fifty-five million naira (N355,000,000.00) to different private accounts.

The money was said to have been used to offset a certain liability of rent for the university’s two liaison offices in Lagos and Abuja through a company named Kolo Global Concept Ltd which he introduced as the owners of the properties.

Some staff members of the University, in a petition to the Minister of Education, alleged that the two liaison offices of the school were already purchased by the previous administrations of the University.

According to the petition, the company – Kolo Global Concept Ltd – did not have any form of contract with the University at the time of the vice-chancellor’s request for funds. The petition added that the money was later distributed to various accounts on the directives of the VC.

The workers alleged that the sharing formula did not later go well with some of the parties involved in the fraudulent transaction, thereby resulting in an impasse.

In a letter dated March 19, 2024, the EFCC Zonal Commander in Abuja, Adebayo Adeniyi, stated anti-graft agency invited the vice chancellor for questioning.

The commission requested Tanko to come with the University’s Deputy Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Yusuf Abdullahi, to attend an interview with the undersigned through the Head CTGI-P5.1, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The agency also asked Prof. Tanko to come with his response to their earlier letter dated December 27, 2023, and report at its Abuja Zonal Command located at No. 5 Fomella Street, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

The letter addressed to the VC with reference number CR:3000/EFCC/ABJ/ZN/CTGI-PS.1/TA/VOL.18/200 dated March 19, 2024, is titled, ‘Re: Investigation Activities. Letter Of Invitation.’

According to SaharaReporters, Tanko, who honoured the invitation on Tuesday, March 26, was grilled for hours by operatives of the agency.