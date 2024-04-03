Top 10 Richest Women In The World 2024

Advertisement

Women are carving out larger spaces for themselves on Forbes‘ World Billionaires list, showcasing an upward trajectory in their financial influence and success.

In 2024, the list features 369 women among 2,781 billionaires, representing 13.3% of the total, up from 12.8% in 2023.

These women collectively hold a net worth close to $1.8 trillion, indicating a significant increase of around $240 billion from the previous year.

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the L’Oréal heiress, continues her reign as the world’s richest woman for the fourth year running.

Her fortune surged to $99.5 billion over the past year, the largest gain among her female peers, positioning her on the cusp of the $100 billion club.

In contrast, Alice Walton, heiress to the Walmart fortune, previously topped the list in 2018 and 2020. A commonality among the top 10 wealthiest women is that most have inherited their fortunes, with MacKenzie Scott being an exception, amassing her wealth following her divorce from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Despite her philanthropic efforts, Scott’s net worth saw a significant increase, hitting $35.6 billion.

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, co-founder of a leading shipping company, emerges as the richest self-made woman on the list.

Interestingly, 100 of the listed women are self-made, 200 have inherited wealth, and 69 are actively growing their inherited businesses.

Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments, is noted for her role in expanding the company post her father’s tenure, ranking as the tenth wealthiest woman.

A fresh face on the billionaire scene is Taylor Swift, whose successful Eras Tour boosted her into billionaire status, making her the first billionaire musician to earn this through music alone.

According to Ambusiness, here are the top ten richest women in the world

1. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers & family

Net Worth: $99.5 Billion | Age: 70 | Source of Wealth: L’Oréal | Citizenship: France

Continuing her reign as the world’s wealthiest woman for the fourth consecutive year, she is the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oréal and the rightful inheritor of the family’s vast fortune. The bulk of her wealth stems from her substantial ownership of approximately 35% in the esteemed cosmetics conglomerate, L’Oréal Group. With a revenue exceeding $45 billion and boasting renowned brands like Maybelline, Kiehl’s, and Lancôme, the company remains a powerhouse in the beauty industry. Bettencourt Meyers, who inherited her riches from her late mother, Liliane Bettencourt (deceased in 2017), made her debut on Forbes’ billionaires list in 2018 with a net worth of $42.2 billion.

2. Alice Walton

Net Worth: $72.3 Billion | Age: 74 | Source of Wealth: Walmart | Citizenship: U.S.

Experiencing a significant surge in wealth this year, Alice Walton, the wealthiest woman in America, has seen her net worth increase by $15.6 billion. This notable growth can be attributed to a remarkable 34% rise in Walmart’s stock price over the past 12 months.

As the sole daughter of Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton (deceased in 1992), she distinguished herself from her brothers by abstaining from a seat on the retailer’s board. Instead, she devoted her energies to the realm of art, gaining renown for her establishment of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

This museum showcases a distinguished collection including works by celebrated artists such as Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell, and Mark Rothko.

3. Julia Koch & family

Net Worth: $64.3 Billion | Age: 61 | Source of Wealth: Koch Industries | Citizenship: U.S.

The widow of David Koch (deceased in 2019), has transitioned from the second to the third wealthiest woman this year. Alongside her three children, she inherited a substantial 42% stake in Koch Industries, a diversified conglomerate encompassing various sectors such as oil refining, medical technology, and household products like paper towels. Notably, she serves as a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

4. Jacqueline Mars

Net Worth: $38.5 Billion | Age: 84 | Source of Wealth: Candy, pet food | Citizenship: U.S.

The heiress of Mars Inc., along with her brother John Mars and her late brother Forrest Jr.’s four daughters, holds ownership of the renowned candy and pet food conglomerate. Mars Inc. boasts a portfolio of iconic brands such as M&Ms, Snickers, Ben’s Original, and Pedigree dog food. Established by their grandfather, Frank C. Mars, who commenced selling buttercream candy from his kitchen in 1911, the company has since grown into a global powerhouse. Notably, her son, Stephen Badger, serves on the board of Mars Inc.

5. MacKenzie Scott

Net Worth: $35.6 Billion | Age: 53 | Source of Wealth: Amazon | Citizenship: U.S.

Following her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019, the billionaire philanthropist acquired a 4% stake in Amazon. Soon after, she committed to donating the majority of her wealth. In a remarkable display of generosity, Scott recently allocated $640 million to 361 organizations through a competitive funding program in March. Her philanthropic contributions have now reached a staggering total of $17.3 billion, characterized by numerous smaller, unrestricted donations that frequently catch recipients by surprise.

6. Savitri Jindal & family

Net worth: $33.5 Billion | Age: 74 | Source of Wealth: Steel | Citizenship: India

As the chair of Jindal Group and the widow of its founder, Om Prakash Jindal (d. 2005), she holds the title of the wealthiest woman in India. The Jindal Group is actively involved in various sectors including steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. Following the unfortunate demise of O.P. Jindal in a helicopter crash, the group’s assets were divided among his four sons, who now manage them independently. Jindal’s fortune saw an increase in 2023 due to rising share prices, propelling her to the position of the 12th richest woman.

7. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

Net Worth: $33.1 Billion | Age: 79 | Source of Wealth: Shipping | Citizenship: Switzerland and Italy

Aponte-Diamant and her husband Gianluigi Aponte, who together founded MSC in 1970, each hold a 50% stake in the company. MSC has grown to become the largest shipping line globally. Notably, she oversees the interior decoration of the ships operated by MSC Cruises, a subsidiary of the company. Their journey in the industry began with a $200,000 loan used to purchase their first ship.

8. Miriam Adelson & family

Net Worth: $32 Billion | Age: 78 | Source of Wealth: Casinos | Citizenship: U.S.

Adelson and her family possess a majority stake in Las Vegas Sands, a prominent global casino operator. She inherited this share following the passing of her husband, Sheldon Adelson, a prominent figure in the Republican Party, in 2021. Apart from her involvement in the casino business, she is also a physician. Over her lifetime, she has contributed more than $1 billion to support medical research and drug discovery initiatives, as estimated by Forbes.

9. Gina Rinehart

Net Worth: $30.8 Billion | Age: 70 | Source of Wealth: Mining | Citizenship: Australia

The Australian tycoon chairs the mining and agriculture conglomerate Hancock Prospecting Group, which she inherited from her father, Lang Hancock, following his passing in 1992. With her fortune experiencing a 14% increase since March 2023, she continues to hold the title of the wealthiest individual in Australia.

10. Abigail Johnson

Net Worth: $29 Billion | Age: 62 | Source of Wealth: Fidelity Investments | Citizenship: U.S.

The head of the mutual fund behemoth Fidelity returned to the top 10 wealthiest women this year, reclaiming her position after previously ranking 11th. Johnson has served as CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014, succeeding her father, Edward “Ned” Johnson III, following his passing in 2022. She holds an approximate 28.5% ownership stake in the company, which boasts $4.9 trillion in managed assets and was originally founded by her grandfather in 1946.