Okonjo-Iweala Reacts To 2023 Forbes’ List Of Most Powerful Women In The World

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo–Iweala, has said she is honoured to have made the 2023 Forbes list of the most powerful women in the World.

Naija News reported that the list, which was released on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, was carefully chosen with four main metrics, money, media, impact, and spheres of influence.

The list comprised 100 women excelling in various fields, including politics, business, technology, media and entertainment, amongst others.

Okonjo-Iweala and popular Media personality, Mo Abudu, made the list at numbers 87 and 98, respectively.

Reacting to the development in a post via her X handle on Wednesday, Okonjo-Iweala said she feels truly honoured to be named for the seventh time as one of the Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women in the World.

She also congratulated Mo Abudu and all the women on this list working hard to make a difference and others working hard to change the world who are not on the list.

She wrote, “Feel truly honoured to be named one more time as one of the @Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women in the world. This will be the 7th time, starting in 2011.

“Congratulations to all the women on this list working hard to make a difference and to others working hard to change the world even if they are not on the list. Special congratulations to my younger sister @MoAbudu, great to have two Nigerian women on this list.”