10 Richest Men In The World In April 2024 (Full List)

The collective wealth of the world’s ten richest individuals has reached an astounding $1.59 trillion as of April 1, marking an increase of $28 billion from the previous month, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires.

This financial upswing reflects the dynamic shifts in the global wealth landscape, with notable changes among the top ranks.

Bernard Arnault, the magnate behind luxury conglomerates including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, retains his position as the world’s wealthiest individual, a title he has held since February.

The impressive performance of his LVMH group shares has solidified his top spot.

In a tight contest for second place, Elon Musk of Tesla has slipped to third, allowing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to ascend. This swap is part of an ongoing tussle between the two moguls, who have alternated positions multiple times throughout March.

Meanwhile, India’s wealthiest person has exited the top 10, following a brief stint in this elite group during March.

This shift underscores the volatile nature of billionaire rankings, influenced by market performances and individual asset valuations.

Oracle’s Larry Ellison emerged as March’s biggest financial victor, adding nearly $16 billion to his wealth, thanks to a 10% surge in Oracle’s share price. Despite this significant gain, Ellison ranks fifth globally, recently surpassed by Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Forbes, which has tracked billionaire fortunes since 1987, continues to monitor these shifts, reflecting the ever-changing tides of global wealth and influence.

The current list of the world’s ten richest individuals encapsulates a blend of longstanding wealth and the rapid ascents characterizing today’s financial landscape.

1. Bernard Arnault & family (LVMH) $223.0B

2. Jeff Bezos (Amazon) $198.7B

3. Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) $190.2B

4. Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) $174.4B

5. Larry Ellison (Oracle) $153.4B

6. Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway) $137.7B

7. Bill Gates (Microsoft) $130.7B

8. Larry Page (Google) $128.8B

9. Steve Ballmer (Microsoft) $124.7B

10. Sergey Brin (Google) $123.7B