Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 2nd April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 2nd April 2024.

The PUNCH: Despite the persistent epileptic power supply nationwide, revenue generation by electricity distribution companies in Nigeria surged to N1.1trn within the 12 months of 2023, a new report has revealed. The figure represents an increase of N234.4bn or 28.2 per cent from the N831bn generated by the power firms over a similar period in 2022.

Vanguard: A leader of the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, (names withheld), has opened up on what led to the killing of 17 soldiers, and a yet-to-be-ascertained number of natives in the community on March 14.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s power sector reform is to receive a significant support from the Geregu Power Plc. Geregu Power Plc., the first listed power generating company on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), plans to increase the capacity of its power station in Ajaokuta in Kogi State to 1, 300Megawatts (MW).

Daily Trust: Ten months after the removal of petrol subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the federal government has not rolled out electric vehicles as promised, Daily Trust can report. Millions of Nigerians are grappling with the high cost of transportation in the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal.

