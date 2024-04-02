I Would Have Fled Nigeria If Atiku Had Won 2023 Election – Wike

Advertisement

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he would have fled the country if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had won the 2023 presidential election.

In a media chat with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike disclosed that some loyalists of Atiku had already planned to deal with him if the former vice president had emerged as the President.

Wike said he was aware of plots being hatched against him for opposing Atiku as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and backing President Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid.

The former Rivers State governor said he had his international passport in his pocket on the day the presidential election was announced and was ready to run away from the country if Tinubu had lost.

The FCT minister stated that he had already informed his wife to take care of his business while he was in exile.

Naija News reports that Wike and four other governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as the ‘Integrity Group’, worked against Atiku in the 2o23 election.

The G5 governors refused to support Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate and failed to attend any of his presidential campaigns across the country.

The former Rivers governor and his colleagues also actively campaigned for other candidates, such as President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.