Committee On Minimum Wage To Reconvene In Mid-April

The Federal Government’s 37-member tripartite committee on minimum wage is set to reconvene in mid-April for further negotiations and consultations on the new minimum wage.

The National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress and a member of the tripartite committee, Hakeem Ambali, disclosed this during an interview with The Punch correspondent in Abuja on Sunday.

Ambali highlighted that the committee members are actively compiling and evaluating the reports from the zonal public hearings.

The committee received the reports from zonal public hearings conducted across the country’s six geopolitical zones between Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and Thursday, March 28, 2024.

During the public hearings, various zones proposed different minimum wage amounts, which are anticipated to alleviate the impacts of the Premium Motor Spirit subsidy removal once unveiled.

Naija News gathered that the proposals for minimum wage during the public hearings included N794,000 from the South West, N560,000 from the North East, N485,000 from the North West, N709,000 from the North Central, N850,000 from the South-South, and N540,000 from the South East.

Speaking on the outcome of the recently held meeting, Ambali said, “We have been compiling and analysing zonal reports.”

When asked about the date fixed for the committee’s next meeting, he said, “Mid-April.”