Lawmaker Threatens Legal Action Against Air Peace For Changing Ticket After Paying N12 Million For Trip

A member of the House of Representatives for Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Interior, Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, has threatened legal action against Air Peace Limited over an alleged breach of contract.

Naija News learnt that Ahmed, accompanied by his family for lesser hajj, recounted in an interview with Daily Trust that their scheduled departure from Kano airport on March 27 was delayed until the following day.

He claimed that the Nigerian airline downgraded his flight from business class to economy class despite paying approximately N12 million for a trip from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The lawmaker expressed dissatisfaction with Air Peace’s frequent delays, flight disruptions, and abrupt schedule changes, stating that the airline changed his ticket to economy class without compensation.

He said his intention to pursue legal action against Air Peace was to address the mistreatment experienced by passengers in the Nigerian aviation sector.

Another affected passenger, Ibrahim Shehu, urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and relevant government bodies to intervene and recover funds paid to Air Peace by affected travellers.

Meanwhile, Air Peace has yet to comment on the issue as of the time of filing this report.