Police Kill Two ESN Members In Enugu Raid

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command neutralized two members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), during a strategic raid on their camp, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, revealed on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the raid, part of the Easter crime prevention strategy devised by CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, the Commissioner of Police for Enugu State, also resulted in the seizure of various weapons.

Conducted in the Akwuke community of Enugu South Local Government Area at around 2:30 a.m. on March 30, 2024, the operation saw police operatives, specifically from the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, encountering armed resistance from the insurgents.

“The operatives were, however, met with resistance from the renegades, who opened fire upon sighting them, but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the operatives,” DSP Ndukwe said.

The aftermath of the confrontation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one submachine gun (SMG), one stainless pump-action gun, 27 live rounds, and 23 expended rounds of 7.62 mm caliber ammunition, among other items.

Notably, the seized AK-47 rifle had its breech number erased, indicating attempts to conceal its origin.

“A preliminary investigation reveals that the breech number of the recovered AK-47 was wiped off and that the criminal elements are responsible for several attacks and carting away of police officers rifles, as the rifle’s magazine bore the Nigeria Police Force colour,” Ndukwe explained.

Further discreet investigations are underway to fully uncover the extent of the insurgents’ activities and their involvement in attacks on law enforcement personnel and theft of police weaponry.

Commending the successful operation, CP Uzuegbu expressed his gratitude towards the operatives and emphasized the Enugu State Police Command’s resolve to eradicate criminality.

He called for the public’s cooperation, particularly from medical facilities, to report any individuals presenting with gunshot wounds, aiding in the capture of those involved who may have escaped.

