Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 31st March, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 31st March 2024.

The PUNCH: Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria have begun to unblock their low-priced fares on Nigerian routes as the Central Bank of Nigeria completes the payment of about $7bn backlog, which includes over $700m unremitted ticket revenue. The CBN had about two weeks ago announced the completion of payment of $7bn legacy debt, which included FX forward contracts among foreign exchange-denominated debts.

Vanguard: State Police appears to be on the way to becoming a reality after President Bola Tinubu and state governors agreed to work on the modalities to establish it. But the clearest indication yet that the quest may translate into reality is a ‘Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Provide for the Establishment of State Police, and Related Matters’ currently in the works in the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

The Nation: Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is facing a fresh impeachment threat from the majority members of the State House of Assembly who claimed yesterday that the governor has not relented in breaching critical provisions of the constitution.

Advertisement

Daily Trust: The Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, says his administration is unable to pay workers’ salaries because of the huge debts inherited from the government of his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai. Addressing a town hall meeting in Kaduna Saturday, Sani said his administration inherited a huge debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion and 115 contractual liabilities from his predecessor.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.