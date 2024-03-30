Security Operatives Retrieve Bombs From Gunmen’s Camp In Anambra

Advertisement

The Joint Security Force (JSF) has carried out a raid on the camp of the gunmen who had attacked two police stations and killed officers in Anambra state.

The raid of the bush of Ogbunka in the Orumba North Local Government of the state led to the recovery of six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and walkie-talkies.

Naija News gathered that hoodlums launched attacks on two Police Stations situated in Awgbu, Orumba North, and Neni, Anaocha LGAs, resulting in the deaths of two policemen and the burning of the stations.

In response to the assault on the two police stations and the loss of officers’ lives, the JSF carried out a raid on the gunmen’s camp in Anambra state.

In a statement released on Saturday in Awka, the Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said: “We had previously destroyed two such camps, one in Ogbunka, Orumba South LGA and the other in Achalla, Awka North LGA.

“Friday, 29th March 2024, the Joint Security Force raided the forests of Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA and found scattered camps of the insurgents.

“The cowardly criminals fled in the face of the onslaught.

“Six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) already primed for attacks and two Walkie Talkies were recovered from the Camps.

“Also recovered were substantial food and groceries supply. All the camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the insurgents bases for launching attacks.

“The raid on the forests in search of insurgents and their camps is still ongoing with a view to eliminating the terrorists; rescuing abducted victims; recovering firearms and stolen vehicles in their possessions.”

