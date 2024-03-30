Let Naira Gain Reflect In Prices Of Goods, Services – Sanwo-Olu Begs Traders

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to traders in the state and Nigerians at large to reflect the recent gains of the naira against the dollar in the prices of goods and services across the country.

Naija News reports that the governor made this appeal during the Combined Special Prayers for Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu, commemorating Easter and Ramadan celebrations as well as the President’s 72nd birthday.

The state’s Ministry of Home Affairs organized the prayer on Friday at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of showing love and sacrifice, drawing on the example of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.

Advertisement

He urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to embody these values in their daily lives and interactions in the marketplace.

The governor pointed out that the strengthening of the naira should logically lead to a reduction in the cost of living.

“This needs to reflect in our markets. Naira is getting stronger, better, and it needs to reflect in the cost of services,” Sanwo-Olu stated, underlining the necessity for price adjustments to ease the burden on the populace.

Advertisement

In another event, The Mandate Group, loyal to President Tinubu within the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC), held a prayer session for the President’s health and the success of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The session, which took place at No 7, Oduduwa Way, Ikeja GRA, was attended by notable APC leaders and party faithful, reinforcing the call for spiritual support for the President in addressing Nigeria’s economic and security challenges.