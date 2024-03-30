I Didn’t Lose 2023 Presidential Election – Peter Obi

Advertisement

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has stated that he won the election and didn’t lose.

Obi stated this while addressing Nigerians on an X (formerly Twitter) Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, which was monitored by Naija News.

The former Anambra State Governor said the impact of his followers, known as Obidients, was felt in Nigeria and all over the world, adding that they can’t be taken for granted.

Obi also encouraged his followers and supporters to be proud of their achievements during the 2023 election, saying that the last election was a stepping stone for them.

He said: “We did not lose the election of 2023; we won. Your (Obidients) impact was felt all over the world, and you can’t take that for granted.

“It’s actually a stepping stone, hold your head high and celebrate. Together, a new Nigeria is possible.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the candidates, thus meeting the first constitutional requirement to be declared the winner.

He also received over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states constitutionally required.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakr of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election to come second and

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came third in the election with 6,101,533 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNP) came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.