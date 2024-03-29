Tinubu Appoints Ogbara As GEEEEP Advisory Board Chairperson

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hon. Judith Ogbara as the chairperson of the Advisory Board for the Gender Education, Engagement, Empowerment, and Entrepreneurship Program (GEEEEP).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Comrade Sunday Asefon, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Asefon stated that Ogbara was appointed as the chairman of the GEEEEP Advisory Board and Hon. Lugard Okonobo as the deputy chairman.

He said the appointments reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering gender equality and creating opportunities for all.

Advertisement

Asefon said under his leadership, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement will continue to prioritise initiatives that promote inclusivity and empower marginalised groups in the country.

He said the appointment of Ogbara underscored the government’s commitment to fostering gender equality and creating a conducive environment for women’s participation in various sectors.

Asefon, therefore, lauded the appointment of Hon. Ogbara, expressing confidence in her ability to drive positive change through GEEEEP.

Advertisement

He reiterated the government’s dedication to supporting initiatives that promote gender equality and empower women in Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The appointment of Hon. Judith Ogbara as chairman of the GMP Advisory Board marks a significant step towards achieving gender equality and inclusive development in Nigeria.

“Hon. Ogbara, a notable advocate for gender equality and a girl-child and women’s empowerment, brings extensive experience and dedication to her new role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As chairman of the GEEEEP Advisory Board, she is poised to lead initiatives aimed at fostering gender-inclusive education and creating opportunities for girls and women across the nation.”