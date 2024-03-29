‘Leave Labour Party If You Can’t End The Crisis Now’ – Ex-Presidential Aspirant Tells Peter Obi

Advertisement

A former presidential aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, has dared the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to leave the party if he cannot end the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the opposition camp.

Naija News reports that two opposing factions, led by Julius Abure and Apapa Lamidi, have been vying for control of the LP national chairmanship.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has been asserting its ownership of LP.

In the midst of this power struggle, Abure was reelected during a contentious national convention held in Anambra State.

In a statement released on Friday, Faduri urged Obi to take steps to prevent the party from collapsing and to ensure that it remains a strong alternative opposition party in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Faduri: “Enough is enough! Let’s bury the hatchet and work together to bring good governance to our nation. This is a nation, in my own words, where we have everything but lack everything.

“If Mr Peter Obi cannot bring the party together, he should leave. I call on all well-meaning Nigerians with genuine hearts to rescue our party so we can rescue this nation. Nigerians need us.”

“Labour Party is the only alternative party Nigerians are looking up to. Thus, we must move this nation from the old to a new generation through a change of leadership.

“If the leaders in the Labour Party cannot find a common ground to come together, I beg all of them to leave the party and let us rebuild this party with the help of NLC and Nigerians from the grassroots up and we will stand to challenge anyone, any government, by 2027,” Daily Post quoted Faduri saying.