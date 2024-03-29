Earning N200,000 In Nigeria Better Than £2000 In UK – Onyeama

Advertisement

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has claimed that any Nigerian earning N200,000 per month is better than someone making £2000 in London.

The Air Peace boss stated that anyone earning £2000 a month in London is a pauper because the amount one can afford is like what N2000 can buy in Nigeria.

Onyema stated that the naira has more value than it’s been projected and called on Nigerians to have more faith in their national currency.

Naija News reports that Onyeama stated this in an interview with TVC News on Wednesday.

Advertisement

He said, “I support what Mr. Cardoso said. He once said that the whole thing is artificial and that the naira has more value than it’s been projected, and I believe him.

“Go to London, if you earn £2000 a month in London you are a pauper because what the £2000 can afford you is like N2000 because a Nigerian will sit down here and calculate 2000 to a pound and think he can have an N4million.

“The person earning N200,000 in Nigeria is better. You can have a maid, you can have a driver.

Advertisement

“What I am trying to say is, we should stop stigmatising our country, we must love our country, we must fight for it and must support private investments.”

Speaking further, Onyema asserted that airlines needed free access to dollars, saying that the government needed to make that more realistic.

He said, “We need government support for Nigerian airlines. Everything about aviation is dollars. If you don’t have access to dollars, you cannot move forward. Remember, these airlines were competing with abroad, they access loans in their countries at 3 per cent. In Nigeria, I am getting my loan at 30 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the same time, the Nigerian airline is dead on arrival when it comes to insurance. They stigmatise my country because insurance is done abroad. So what we use in ensuring one aircraft is what those bigger airlines all over the world will use to ensure about eight aircraft.

“Another way of supporting the airlines is the removal of the city hopping we’re doing in this country. We’re putting a strain on the naira. President Tinubu knows that the multi-city hopping of foreign airlines into his country is creating problems for him.

“The president should call for immediate review of these bilateral air services agreements (BASA). It is not even supposed to be a part of BASA. Countries don’t do it.

“In my country, they do city hopping, and at the end of the day, these foreign airlines amass a lot of money and put a strain on the dollar and the naira, and they start blackmailing the country.”