Air Peace Offers To Evacuate Nigerians From Sudan For Free

One of Nigeria’s indigenous carriers owned by Chief Allen Onyeama, Air Peace has offered to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge.

The airline stated this amidst the rival war ongoing in the North-East African country.

Air Peace noted that Nigerian students and others stranded in the war-racked nation need our help.

According to Onyema, Nigerians in Sudan could be moved to a neighbouring country, while Peace Air would fly there and evacuate them.

Onyema said, “I am compelled to help because Nigeria cannot afford to lose her citizens in that country. It would be my own commitment to making sure that the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country are safe.

“Everything must not be left to the government alone, especially as the situation calls for urgency and immediate action.

“Again, Air Peace is willing to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge if the government can get them to a safe and secure airport in any of the neighbouring countries bordering Sudan.

“Everything must not be left for government and government alone. It will be a privilege and honour of tremendous pride that we will be out there to give every Nigerian stranded in Sudan a sense of pride and oneness in their country.

“We are very ready to do it immediately. No time wasting. Any action that would promote national pride, national cohesion, peace and unity, we are for it. Again, we have no apologies for believing in our nation and loving the nation despite certain national challenges.

“If they are moved to Kenya or Uganda or any other country, we will move in to get them out. Some parents have started calling on us to help. We are ready to do this again and again.”