Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 29th March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 28th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1250 and sell at N1280 on Thursday 28th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1250 Selling Rate N1280

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1303 Selling Rate 1304

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has guaranteed Indians seeking business opportunities in the nation’s capital full corporation support.

The FCT minister communicated the aspiration for a deepened trade partnership between India and Nigeria, to stimulate increased investment from Indian businessmen in the FCT.

Wike disclosed this during his meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Balasubramanian, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

Acknowledging the strong ties between India and Nigeria, he desired to increase Indian investment in the FCT, emphasizing the region’s robust security and infrastructure conducive to business growth.

Wike stated, “I do know that India has a huge presence in Nigeria, in terms of companies, particularly Indorama (Eleme Petrochemicals Ltd), when I was Governor. That’s one of the biggest petrochemicals in West Africa, and then in terms of fertilizer. It’s quite a huge investment, and we would also like to have a relationship with you in Abuja.

“We are here to see that whatever you require within our purview, we will not hesitate to do that for you.”

