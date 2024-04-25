Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 25th April 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1280 and sell at N1300 on Wednesday 24th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1280 Selling Rate N1300

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1277 Selling Rate N1278

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has projected that the Dangote refinery will reduce its diesel price further to N700 per litre.

The National Vice President of IPMAN, Hammed Fashola, stated this on Wednesday while appreciating the Dangote refinery for reducing the diesel price from over N1,200 to N1,000.

In an interview with Punch, Fashola disclosed that marketers have high expectations that the price of diesel will still go down.

He said the rebound of the naira against the dollar will bring about an appreciable reduction in the diesel price.

He said, “It is a good development, a welcome development. That is what we expected. Even we are still expecting that diesel will still come down more. Because if you look at the dollar rate to the naira now, the currency is doing well against the dollar. The exchange rate now is almost N1,000 on the black market. We still expect that the dollar will come down more.”

The IPMAN boss explained that the price would be reduced because of the challenges of shipment, customs duties, and other issues that have been removed since the product is being produced locally.