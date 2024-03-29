Arewa Group Demands Ningi’s Reinstatement, Threatens To Mobilize People From 19 Northern States To Storm The National Assembly

Advertisement

The Arewa Advancement for Peace and Development Initiative has disapproved of Senator Abdul Ningi’s suspension.

The group demanded the Senate reverse its decision and reinstate him while urging the Executive to probe the allegation to provide clarity for Nigerians.

The Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Ningi (Bauchi Central) for three months, citing his assertion of N3.7tn budget padding by the National Assembly, is perceived as unjust by Nigerians struggling to ensure transparency and accountability in government.

According to a statement issued in Jos on Thursday and endorsed by the group’s Chairman and Secretary, Alhassan Sabo and Susan Ogbaji, respectively, the allegation brings into focus the consistent attribution of blame to the Executive arm for the failures of others holding leadership roles.

The group urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to establish an independent panel to investigate the allegations.

They also believe that Ningi is a true representative of the people, speaking out against unlawful behaviours by some leaders. The group called for a more inclusive and transparent approach to political matters.

It reads, in part, “We are here to voice our displeasure over the recent events in the National Assembly, particularly the Senate Chamber, which should have been our symbol of pride and the pillar of our hope as a nation because it holds the representatives (voices) of the Nigerian people. But unfortunately, that is not the case.

“The allegation raised by distinguished Senator Abdul Ningi has opened up a can of worms, which did not go well with the leadership of the Senate. How did we get to where we are as a people? We keep blaming the Executive for our woes, but should we now say that the real enemies of the Nigerian people are their representatives?

“How can over N3 trillion be padded into our national budget, and Nigerians are mute over such sensitive and national issues? We are killing our economy, killing our future generations, killing our means of survival as a people. If this allegation is true, then we have lost it as a people and should be ashamed of ourselves.

“As a group that is concerned about the peace and development of the North, and by extension Nigeria, we have never been interested in political matters, but this press statement became necessary, considering the nature of the facts on this issue; therefore we stand with Senator Ningi, and condemned the action and decision of the Senate.

“The quick suspension, which the Senate leadership rushed to announce, tells us more than what meets the eye. Distinguished Senator Abdul Ningi, is a hero of our democracy, we must all rise and face the monster that is destroying our nation or else we will continue to suffer the misdeed of a few individuals who do not have the interest of the nation at heart.

“We demand that the Senate leadership immediately lift Senator Ningi’s suspension and immediately reinstate him, failure to do so, we will have no choice but to mobilise in a few days, people from the 19 northern states, other well-meaning Nigeria and civil society organisations across the country to move to the National Assembly. The Senate leadership should set up an ad-hoc committee with immediate effect to investigate and verify the allegation.

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration should set up an independent panel to investigate the allegations. Senator Ningi has proven himself as a true representative of the people, for speaking out in defence of the Nigerian poor masses, who are always at the receiving end of all these unlawful behaviours, by some of our leaders.“