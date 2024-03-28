Popular Nigerian Playwright, Wole Oguntokun Is Dead

Advertisement

Renowned Nigerian playwright, producer, director, and culture advocate, Wole Oguntokun, has reportedly died.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Oguntokun passed away in Canada on March 26, 2024.

Oguntokun died at the age of 57 and his untimely demise has left a vacuum in the Nigerian literary community due to his profound impact.

Despite his legal training at Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Lagos, Oguntokun was widely recognized as an exceptional playwright and director.

Oguntokun’s passion for theatre was evident in his work, which tackled pressing social issues and captivated audiences with its incisiveness.

Prior to his relocation to Canada, Oguntokun established the annual Season of Soyinka, which is now in its 9th season. This event showcased the plays of Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka at Terra Kulture in Lagos.

His works resonated with audiences worldwide, earning him international acclaim for their depth and cultural significance. Additionally, Oguntokun was a respected fellow of numerous international theatrical organizations.

In addition to his own accomplishments, Oguntokun played a pivotal role in promoting the works of other renowned Nigerian playwrights.

He produced and directed plays by notable figures such as Soyinka, Osofisan, Professor Ola Rotimi, Zulu Sofola, and Athol Fugard. His contributions to the Nigerian theatre scene were invaluable, and his talent was recognized through multiple awards.

The Nigerian literary community mourns the loss of Wole Oguntokun, a visionary playwright, producer, director, and advocate for culture. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Throughout his illustrious career, Oguntokun’s unwavering dedication to the arts and Nigerian theatre has left an indelible mark on the global stage.

His establishment of the Theatre Republic in Lagos has provided a nurturing space for countless Nigerian artists and performers to thrive. With his poignant storytelling and sharp wit, his plays have captivated audiences in various countries, sharing Nigerian narratives with the world.

Beyond his theatrical contributions, Oguntokun’s mentorship of young artists and his involvement in various theatre companies showcase his multifaceted impact on the arts community. His academic achievements, including a Bachelor of Laws and advanced degrees in Law and Humanitarian Studies, further underscore his commitment to excellence in all aspects of his life.

Oguntokun first made his mark on the Nigerian Theatre scene from September to December 1998 with his satirical stage drama Who’s Afraid of Wole Soyinka?, a critique of the Nigerian military’s rule.

In May 2002, he both wrote and directed Who’s Afraid of Wole Soyinka, followed by Rage of the Pentecost in August 2002, Ladugba! in September 2002, and The Other Side in November 2002.

Among his other works are “Piper Piper”, an adaptation of “The Pied Piper of Hamelin” in March 2003, and Gbanja Roulette in May and July 2003.

He led the writing team that brought Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues to Nigeria, resulting in V Monologues-The Nigerian Story, which he directed in March 2008 at various venues in Lagos and Abuja.