Notorious Terrorist Leader, Juniadu Fasagora Killed In Zamfara

A notorious terrorist leader, Junaidu Fasagora, and scores of his fighters have been killed by troops of the Nigerian Army in Zamfara State.

The Nigerian Army made this known in a statement via its official X ( formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

The statement said the feat was achieved after a ferocious artillery bombardment and ground battle between the terrorists and counter-terrorism troops in Tsafe general area of the state.

The statement said the elimination of the terrorists marks a crucial victory in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country.

It stated that the troops remain committed to sustaining the ongoing operations against terrorism, insurgency, and sundry crimes to restore safety and security to troubled areas.

The statement added that Fasagora and his terrorist group, have long been responsible for a series of kidnappings and other terrorist activities against the populace across several states in the North West.

The statement reads, “Their elimination marks a crucial victory in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

“The successful operation is a clear assertion of the Nigerian Army’s relentless pursuit of peace and stability in the region and other regions of the country.

“Troops remain committed to sustaining the ongoing operations against terrorism, insurgency and sundry crimes to restore safety and security to troubled areas.”