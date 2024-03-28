Nationwide Blackout As National Grid Suffers Fresh Collapse

Advertisement

The country has yet again suffered another nationwide blackout following the collapse of the national electricity grid.

Naija News gathered that the grid centrally managed from Osogbo, Osun State, suffered a collapse at approximately 4:30pm on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

This development marks the fourth time the grid is collapsing in the first three months of the year, leaving millions of homes and businesses without power.

Reports from various distribution companies (DisCos) spanning the nation’s 36 States stated that their feeders were rendered inactive, resulting in widespread blackouts across the country.

The grid’s output, which stood at 2,984 megawatts as of 4 pm on Thursday, plummeted to zero within the span of an hour, with all 21 plants connected to the grid ceasing operations by 5 pm.

According to Leadership, the Azura Power Plant was the sole facility contributing to the grid, albeit with a modest output of 54 megawatts.

The news platform said major power generation plants such as Egbin, Afam, Geregu, Ibom Power, Jebba, Kainji, Odukpani, and Olorunsogo, among others, remained dormant, further exacerbating the electricity deficit nationwide.

This incident marks another setback for Nigeria’s electricity sector, which has been marred by persistent issues despite privatisation efforts aimed at revitalisation.