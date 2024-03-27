[VIDEO]: Senegal’s President-Elect Faye ‘Adopts’ APC Broom Symbol In Celebration 

The newly elected President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, was spotted celebrating his victory with a broom.

The President-Elect of Senegal, scheduled to take office by April 2, was spotted holding a broom, a gesture reminiscent of the practices observed by members of Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress, APC, during rallies, campaigns, or victory parades.

Faye, a member of the banned African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity, emerged as the winner of the presidential race, representing the populist wing of the opposition coalition.

Amadou Ba, a 62-year-old former finance minister and immediate past prime minister in Sall’s cabinet, who contested as the ruling party coalition’s candidate, acknowledged his loss to Faye on Monday and extended his congratulations.

According to Senegalese legislation, a candidate must secure at least 50% of the vote in the initial round to be declared president.

If no candidate achieves this, a runoff between the two leading candidates is held to determine the election outcome. Faye’s victory in this process is a significant achievement.

Hence, Faye, aged 44, was among the 19 people who competed for the presidency to replace the term-limited President Macky Sall.

