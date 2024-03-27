Sanwo-Olu, Uzodimma, Mai Mala Buni, Others Get Fresh APC Appointment

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a coordinating governor for the six geo-political zones.

Naija News understands that the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, inaugurated and presented letters to the six governors at the party headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, March 27.

The governors are mandated to coordinate party activities in their zones and reconcile aggrieved members.

Taken charge of the South-west is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Hope Uzordinma of Imo State is to coordinate the South East zone, while Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu will take charge of the South-south.

Also, the Governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, coordinates North-Central, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state is the coordinator of North-east, and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State takes charge of the North-west.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ganduje said the selected state governors are to coordinate with their fellow governors in the zones to identify and get more members to participate in the activities of the Party.

He added that the governors are to initiate periodic interfaces between the governors in the zones and the party’s leadership and liaise with the party to commence an immediate process for genuine reconciliation of aggrieved party members in the zones.

“The coordinators are to mobilize Governors of the zones to effectively and physically participate in party activities within and outside the zone.

“Consult with Governors of the Zones on issues that will further enhance the progress and unity of the Party within the zone. Assist the party on resource mobilization within the Zones.

“Participate in any other activity that may be assigned by the party,” the APC Chairman said.

Speaking on behalf of the selected governors, Uzodinma assured that the governors will not fail in their assignments.

He said, “We are very delighted and happy that the party in its wisdom, introduced this new policy of properly coordinating the party. As you are aware, we at the Progressive Governors’ Forum have a membership of 20 governors, which means 20 states are currently being governed by APC.

“We have to start from there to ensure an inclusive participation of all members of our party, and to take this participation to the grassroots, I think that’s the wisdom behind this inauguration.

“We are indeed glad with our party for this innovation, a very innovative idea, and they have involved us as drivers of the programme. I think we are happy at the new development, and that’s what democracy is all about.”