Latest Price Of Petrol (Per Litre) In Nigeria For Today

One of the most essential commodities in the country and all over the world is petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), as it powers various aspects of the economy and daily life.

However, the price of petrol has been fluctuating over the years, due to various factors such as global oil prices, exchange rates, subsidy policies, and supply and demand.

Current Price of Petrol in Nigeria

According to the regulator of petrol price in the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the official pump price of petrol (PMS) in Nigeria is N617 per litre.

This was after the federal government removed a subsidy on the commodity, which led to a significant increase in the price from N195 per litre.

However, due to logistics and other factors that vary by location, the actual price of petrol may differ across the country.

Naija News understands that petrol presently goes for prices ranging from N600 to N700 per litre across the country, while the over-the-country average price of petrol is presently N630 per litre.

The table below shows the petrol prices in all 36 states and FCT in Nigeria as of March 27, 2024, as released by NNPCL.

State Price (N) Abia 687.50 Per Litre Abuja 632.12 Per Litre Adamawa 671.40 Per Litre Akwa Ibom 677.00 Per Litre Anambra 680.00 Per Litre Bauchi 650.00 Per Litre Bayelsa 673.00 Per Litre Benue 632.84 Per Litre Borno 657.27 Per Litre Cross River 663.33 Per Litre Delta 665.63 Per Litre Ebonyi 638.71 Per Litre Edo 662.00 Per Litre Ekiti 651.33 Per Litre Enugu 673.87 Per Litre Gombe 703.00 Per Litre Imo 687.00 Per Litre Jigawa 679.67 Per Litre Kaduna 670.00 Per Litre Kano 678.27 Per Litre Katsina 680.40 Per Litre Kebbi 796.67 Per Litre Kogi 626.79 Per Litre Kwara 614.90 Per Litre Lagos 663.05 Per Litre Nassarawa 629.32 Per Litre Niger 624.04 Per Litre Ogun 653.11 Per Litre Ondo 653.02 Per Litre Osun 658.77 Per Litre Oyo 662.53 Per Litre Plateau 670.00 Per Litre Rivers 674.55 Per Litre Sokoto 664.80 Per Litre Taraba 704.11 Per Litre Yobe 675.55 Per Litre Zamfara 771.43 Per Litre

Please note that these prices are subject to changes in different stations across the country.