Latest Price Of Petrol (Per Litre) In Nigeria For Today

Petrol Price Crash In Nigeria As NNPC Announces New Price For Marketers

One of the most essential commodities in the country and all over the world is petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), as it powers various aspects of the economy and daily life.

However, the price of petrol has been fluctuating over the years, due to various factors such as global oil prices, exchange rates, subsidy policies, and supply and demand.

Current Price of Petrol in Nigeria

According to the regulator of petrol price in the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the official pump price of petrol (PMS) in Nigeria is N617 per litre.

This was after the federal government removed a subsidy on the commodity, which led to a significant increase in the price from N195 per litre.

However, due to logistics and other factors that vary by location, the actual price of petrol may differ across the country.

Naija News understands that petrol presently goes for prices ranging from N600 to N700 per litre across the country, while the over-the-country average price of petrol is presently N630 per litre.

The table below shows the petrol prices in all 36 states and FCT in Nigeria as of March 27, 2024, as released by NNPCL.

State Price (N)
Abia 687.50 Per Litre
Abuja 632.12 Per Litre
Adamawa 671.40 Per Litre
Akwa Ibom 677.00 Per Litre
Anambra 680.00 Per Litre
Bauchi 650.00 Per Litre
Bayelsa 673.00 Per Litre
Benue 632.84 Per Litre
Borno 657.27 Per Litre
Cross River 663.33 Per Litre
Delta 665.63 Per Litre
Ebonyi 638.71 Per Litre
Edo 662.00 Per Litre
Ekiti 651.33 Per Litre
Enugu 673.87 Per Litre
Gombe 703.00 Per Litre
Imo 687.00 Per Litre
Jigawa 679.67 Per Litre
Kaduna 670.00 Per Litre
Kano 678.27 Per Litre
Katsina 680.40 Per Litre
Kebbi 796.67 Per Litre
Kogi 626.79 Per Litre
Kwara 614.90 Per Litre
Lagos 663.05 Per Litre
Nassarawa 629.32 Per Litre
Niger 624.04 Per Litre
Ogun 653.11 Per Litre
Ondo 653.02 Per Litre
Osun 658.77 Per Litre
Oyo 662.53 Per Litre
Plateau 670.00 Per Litre
Rivers 674.55 Per Litre
Sokoto 664.80 Per Litre
Taraba 704.11 Per Litre
Yobe 675.55 Per Litre
Zamfara 771.43 Per Litre

Please note that these prices are subject to changes in different stations across the country.

