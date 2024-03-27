Nigeria News
Latest Price Of Petrol (Per Litre) In Nigeria For Today
One of the most essential commodities in the country and all over the world is petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), as it powers various aspects of the economy and daily life.
However, the price of petrol has been fluctuating over the years, due to various factors such as global oil prices, exchange rates, subsidy policies, and supply and demand.
Current Price of Petrol in Nigeria
According to the regulator of petrol price in the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the official pump price of petrol (PMS) in Nigeria is N617 per litre.
This was after the federal government removed a subsidy on the commodity, which led to a significant increase in the price from N195 per litre.
However, due to logistics and other factors that vary by location, the actual price of petrol may differ across the country.
Naija News understands that petrol presently goes for prices ranging from N600 to N700 per litre across the country, while the over-the-country average price of petrol is presently N630 per litre.
The table below shows the petrol prices in all 36 states and FCT in Nigeria as of March 27, 2024, as released by NNPCL.
|State
|Price (N)
|Abia
|687.50 Per Litre
|Abuja
|632.12 Per Litre
|Adamawa
|671.40 Per Litre
|Akwa Ibom
|677.00 Per Litre
|Anambra
|680.00 Per Litre
|Bauchi
|650.00 Per Litre
|Bayelsa
|673.00 Per Litre
|Benue
|632.84 Per Litre
|Borno
|657.27 Per Litre
|Cross River
|663.33 Per Litre
|Delta
|665.63 Per Litre
|Ebonyi
|638.71 Per Litre
|Edo
|662.00 Per Litre
|Ekiti
|651.33 Per Litre
|Enugu
|673.87 Per Litre
|Gombe
|703.00 Per Litre
|Imo
|687.00 Per Litre
|Jigawa
|679.67 Per Litre
|Kaduna
|670.00 Per Litre
|Kano
|678.27 Per Litre
|Katsina
|680.40 Per Litre
|Kebbi
|796.67 Per Litre
|Kogi
|626.79 Per Litre
|Kwara
|614.90 Per Litre
|Lagos
|663.05 Per Litre
|Nassarawa
|629.32 Per Litre
|Niger
|624.04 Per Litre
|Ogun
|653.11 Per Litre
|Ondo
|653.02 Per Litre
|Osun
|658.77 Per Litre
|Oyo
|662.53 Per Litre
|Plateau
|670.00 Per Litre
|Rivers
|674.55 Per Litre
|Sokoto
|664.80 Per Litre
|Taraba
|704.11 Per Litre
|Yobe
|675.55 Per Litre
|Zamfara
|771.43 Per Litre
Please note that these prices are subject to changes in different stations across the country.