Current Price Of Petrol In All 36 States And FCT
Petrol, an indispensable resource in Nigeria, continues to experience price volatility, impacting the economy and daily life.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) currently pegs the official pump price at N617 per litre, following the recent subsidy removal, a steep rise from the former rate of N195 per litre.
Despite this official rate, actual prices vary nationwide due to several influencing factors.
Key Factors Affecting Petrol Prices in Nigeria
1. Global Oil Market Trends
The price of crude oil on the global market significantly affects petrol prices in Nigeria. As a major oil-exporting country, Nigeria’s petrol prices are closely tied to international crude oil prices. Any fluctuations in global oil prices due to geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, or changes in demand from major consumers like China and the United States directly impact the domestic price of petrol.
2. Exchange Rate Fluctuations
The exchange rate of the Nigerian Naira against the US Dollar is another crucial factor. Since Nigeria imports a substantial portion of its refined petroleum products, a depreciation of the Naira increases the cost of importing these products, which in turn raises the pump price of petrol.
3. Subsidy Policies
Government policies on fuel subsidies have historically played a significant role in determining petrol prices. The recent removal of fuel subsidies by the government led to a sharp increase in prices, reflecting the actual market value and cost of importation.
Subsidy removal aims to alleviate the financial burden on the government’s budget and encourage efficiency and transparency in the oil sector.
4. Supply and Demand Dynamics
Domestic factors such as refinery output, distribution logistics, and prevailing demand also influence petrol prices. Inadequate refining capacity within the country often necessitates reliance on imported petroleum products, making the supply chain susceptible to external shocks and internal distribution challenges.
5. Regional Logistics and Distribution Costs
Logistics and distribution costs vary by location, affecting the final pump price across different regions. Transporting fuel to distant or hard-to-reach areas can incur additional costs, leading to price disparities within the country.
See price of petrol across Nigeria:
Abia – 687.50 Per Litre
Abuja – 632.12 Per Litre
Adamawa – 671.40 Per Litre
Akwa Ibom – 677.00 Per Litre
Anambra – 680.00 Per Litre
Bauchi – 650.00 Per Litre
Bayelsa – 673.00 Per Litre
Benue – 632.84 Per Litre
Borno – 657.27 Per Litre
Cross River – 663.33 Per Litre
Delta – 665.63 Per Litre
Ebonyi – 638.71 Per Litre
Edo – 662.00 Per Litre
Ekiti – 651.33 Per Litre
Enugu – 673.87 Per Litre
Gombe – 703.00 Per Litre
Imo – 687.00 Per Litre
Jigawa – 679.67 Per Litre
Kaduna – 670.00 Per Litre
Kano – 678.27 Per Litre
Katsina – 680.40 Per Litre
Kebbi – 796.67 Per Litre
Kogi – 626.79 Per Litre
Kwara – 614.90 Per Litre
Lagos – 663.05 Per Litre
Nassarawa – 629.32 Per Litre
Niger – 624.04 Per Litre
Ogun – 653.11 Per Litre
Ondo – 653.02 Per Litre
Osun – 658.77 Per Litre
Oyo – 662.53 Per Litre
Plateau – 670.00 Per Litre
Rivers – 674.55 Per Litre
Sokoto – 664.80 Per Litre
Taraba – 704.11 Per Litre
Yobe – 675.55 Per Litre
Zamfara – 771.43 Per Litre