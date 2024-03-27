House Of Representatives Probes Certificate Racketeering In MDAs

The House of Representatives has initiated an investigation into the alarming rise of certificate racketeering within government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The chairman of the joint committee on certificate racketeering, Abubakar Fulata, announced the inquiry during a recent plenary session, underscoring the gravity of the issue.

The probe was sparked by revelations of a certificate racketeering syndicate based in the Benin Republic, which allegedly sells academic degrees to Nigerian buyers.

A shocking report highlighted how an undercover journalist obtained a four-year university degree in just six weeks from a university in Cotonou.

The journalist then successfully enrolled in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, raising concerns about the scheme’s vulnerability to fraudulent qualifications.

The investigation has uncovered potential collusion between Nigerian racketeering agents and senior officials at the university in Cotonou.

This partnership has facilitated the seamless purchase and use of fake certificates in Nigeria, prompting calls for a comprehensive review of the education sector, especially the validation process for foreign university degrees.

Abubakar Fulata expressed concerns that unchecked certificate fraud could severely impact the integrity of professional sectors, particularly healthcare, endangering public safety and economic stability.

To address this critical issue, the House has tasked its committees on university education, interior-foreign affairs, and youth development with investigating. They aim to unearth the extent of racketeering and propose viable solutions to eradicate this menace.

He said, “This has been a burning issue in both public and private institutions. There are seemingly less observance of rules, regulations, processes, and quality assurance.

“There is a need to identify officials of MDAs and students who benefitted from such institutions and their campuses in the last ten years.”