Gov Alia Denies Calling For Ganduje’s Resignation

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has refuted claims that he called for the resignation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, stated that Governor Alia did not participate in any meeting to discuss the removal of the party’s national chairman.

Addressing the rumours, the statement highlighted, “It is imperative to clarify that at no point did Governor Alia assemble, attend, send a representative, or participate in any meeting to discuss the removal or call for the resignation of Alhaji. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”

Naija News reports that the Governor’s office emphasized Alia’s solid relationship and support for Ganduje’s leadership within the APC, refuting any claims or suggestions of discontent.

The statement further clarified, that “The Benue State governor remains firm in his support and allegiance to the leadership of the National Working Committee of the APC, under the leadership of Alhaji Ganduje.”

Kula stated that Governor Alia has neither publicly nor privately suggested or supported the idea of Ganduje stepping down from his role.

According to Kula, the focus remains on the developmental and political objectives within Benue State.

“He is alive to his responsibilities as the leader of APC in Benue State and is doing everything legitimate to reposition the party for future victories,” Kula noted.