Eko DisCo Sacks Tinuade Sanda As Managing Director

Tinuade Sanda has been removed as the managing director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

Naija News reports that this action was confirmed through an official statement signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the chairman of the DisCo, Dere Otubu.

The letter, dated March 21, 2024, and titled Implementation of NERC directive on seconded staff, was specifically directed to Sanda.

It outlined the directive from the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) instructing EKEDC to ensure that the utility and subject directly employ all employees to the utility’s service conditions.

The letter further noted that the staff must be compensated through the utility’s payroll system. Otubu reiterated in the letter that EKEDC had no choice but to comply with this directive as mandated by NERC’s authority under the Electricity Act of 2023.

The letter stated: “In compliance with the above directive, all seconded staff of WPG Ltd are being released by EKEDC and returned to WPG Ltd.

“You are hereby relieved of your role, office, and position at EKEDC, effective immediately, and returned to your employer, WPG Ltd.”

Naija News understands that Sanda was further directed to hand over to the highest-ranking staff of EKEDC under her.

“We hereby record our appreciation of your valuable services and contribution to the growth and success achieved by EKEDC over the years as a seconded staff from WPG,” the statement added.