EKEDC’s Parent Company Fires Ex-MD/CEO

West Power & Gas Limited, the parent company of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP), has terminated the appointment of Ms. Tinuade Sanda, a former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of EKEDP.

Naija News understands that the termination was announced in a letter signed by the company’s chairman, Charles Momoh, on April 17, 2024.

According to the letter, Ms. Sanda’s employment with WPG Limited was terminated effective April 17, 2024, in accordance with clause 10.2 of her contract of employment dated April 1, 2022.

The company said it has paid her three months’ salary in lieu of notice and requested her to return all company properties, including laptops, identity cards, and status cars, in her possession.

This development comes after Ms. Sanda was suspended by EKEDP on March 26, 2024, and directed to return to WPG Limited, from where she was seconded to the electricity company.

The suspension was in line with a directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the EKEDP board to suspend all workers of WPG Limited working with the company.

The directive may be connected to a petition by some concerned staff members of EKEDP to the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC); and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for intervention in the alleged endemic corruption in the management of the electricity distribution firm.

Although the company had dismissed the allegation as unfounded, the accusers continued to push for an external investigation.

In a statement signed by the Board Chairman, Dere Otubu, the Board of Directors and Management of EKEDP cleared all staff members accused of corruption and other fraudulent practices, stating that the investigation into the ‘ghost workers’ allegations had been concluded and findings indicated that the allegations of fraud, negligence, or conspiracy against some members of staff were unfounded.

However, in compliance with the NERC directive, the Board Chairman directed Ms. Sanda to leave her position as MD/CEO of EKEDP, as she was also seconded from WPG. But the Director and Chairman, Legal and Regulatory Committee, Mr. Babor Egeregor, faulted the Board Chairman’s letter suspending the MD/CEO and others on secondment, insisting that Ms. Sanda remained the CEO of EKEDP.

Following the directive, the MD/CEO, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer, Chief Auditor, and Compliance Officer, and others on secondment at the company handed over their handover notes to their subordinates as directed.