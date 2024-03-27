EFCC Retrieves N7.8 Million Stolen Funds For BIPC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has successfully recovered N7.8 million, constituting part of the stolen funds from the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha Jr., revealed this information during a meeting held on Tuesday at his office in Makurdi.

Asemakaha stated that the draft cheque for the recovered amount has been delivered to BIPC, and he also mentioned that efforts for further recoveries were ongoing.

He emphasized that the retrieval of funds for the Benue Investment and Property Company marks a significant stride towards enhancing the agency’s integrity and fostering a culture of accountability, particularly under the stewardship of His Excellency Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

Asemakaha praised the EFCC for its proactive approach, highlighting its effectiveness in combating corruption by addressing fraudulent activities, and commended the agency for its professionalism and dedication to justice in fighting financial crimes.

He said, “This successful recovery underscores the importance of robust investigative procedures and the commitment to upholding integrity in financial transactions.“

Meanwhile, one Akeem Adekunle and Kayode Olusola Ayodeji are being tried in Lagos for alleged money laundering of N2.7 billion.

Naija News understands that the suspects were arraigned before Justice I.O.Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, March 25, 2024, by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).