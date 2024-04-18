Yahaya Bello: EFCC Files 19 Criminal Counts Against Former Kogi Governor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed 19 criminal charges against the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

The charge, dated March 9, 2024, and filed at the Federal High Court 9 in Abuja under FHC/ABJ/CR/98/2024, identifies Yahaya Adoza Bello as the sole Defendant, with the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the complainant.

According to the charge obtained by SaharaReporters, the EFCC has accused the former governor of Kogi State of converting a total sum of ₦80,246,470,089.88 belonging to the State’s government in February 2016 to his personal use.

This act violates Section 18(a) and is punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended.

Bello has been accused of allegedly using Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman, and Abdulsalam Hudu to indirectly acquire a property at No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja.

The acquisition was made using the sum of ₦950 million, which was believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, Justice Emeka Nwite granted an ex-parte order to the EFCC, allowing them to arrest and bring the former governor to court today for arraignment.

“That the order of this honourable court is hereby made directing and/or issuing a warrant for the immediate arrest of the Defendant for the purpose of bringing him before this honourable court for arraignment.

“That case is adjourned to the 18th day of April 2024 for arraignment,” Justice Nwite held.

In a statement on Wednesday, the EFCC’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, announced that former governor Bello, along with his nephew Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman, and Abdulsalam Hudu, would face trial before Justice Emeka Nwite.

The charges against them comprise 19 counts related to money laundering amounting to ₦80.246 billion.

Some of the counts read: “That you, Yahaya Adoza Bello, Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman, and Abdulsalam Hudu (Still at large), sometime in February, 2016, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to convert the total sum of ₦80,246,470,089.88 (Eighty Billion, Two Hundred and Forty Six Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand and Eighty Nine Naira, Eighty Eight Kobo), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended.

“That you, Yahaya Adoza Bello, sometime in 2023, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, indirectly procured one Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalam Hudu (still at large) to use the sum of ₦950,000,000.00 (Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) for the acquisition a property lying, being and situate at No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: criminal breach of trust, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18 (c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

“That you, Yahaya Adoza Bello, sometime in February, 2021 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, indirectly procured one Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalam Hudu (still at large) to use the sum of ₦100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira), for the acquisition a property lying, being and situate at No. 1160, within Cadastral Zone C03, Gwarimpa II District, Abuja, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: criminal breach of trust, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

“That you, Yahaya Adoza Bello, sometime between 2018 to 2020, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, indirectly procured one Yakubu Siyaka Adegbenga, Iyadi Sadat and Abba Adaudu to use the sum of ₦920,000,000.00 (Nine Hundred and Twenty Million Naira), for the acquisition a property lying, being and situate at No.2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: criminal breach of trust, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

“That you, Yahaya Adoza Bello, sometime in 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court indirectly procured one Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman, Rabiu Musa Tafada Global Ventures and Abdulsalam Hudu (still at large) to use the sum of ₦170,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Seventy Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property lying, being and situate at block D Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: criminal breach of trust, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

“That you, Yahaya Adoza Bello, sometime between 2022 and 2023 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, indirectly procured E-Traders International Limited, Aleshua Solutions Services, Whales Oil and Gas, Forza Oil and Gas, Dada Grand Merchant Limited to transfer the aggregate sum of $556,265 (Five Hundred and Fifty-Six Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty-Five Dollars) to account number 4266644272 domiciled in TD Bank, United States of America which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: Criminal Misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act.“