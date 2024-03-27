Best-Dressed Controversy: Women Have No Choice Than To Accept Me As Part Of The Sisterhood – Bobrisky

Controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has knocked women who are criticising him for identifying with the female gender.

Naija News recalls that social media was agog after the organisers of the Ajakaju movie premier announced Bobrisky as the winner of the female best-dressed category.

However, reacting to the outrage, the movie producer Eniola Ajao explained that the organisers decided to give the best-dressed female category award to spark controversy as a publicity strategy.

Responding to those women criticising him after he received the award, Bobrisky, in a now-viral live Instagram session, said that women have no choice but to accept him as part of them.

He said, “Some people are saying Bobrisky, are you a woman, are you a this, are you a that? I’m not here to come and argue anything. Respect people how they want to be addressed, even without just looking at my body, without just opening my body to see anything. Number one, you need to respect people how they want to be addressed.

“I can see a lot of women coming out, you know, saying different things. I’ll not insult anybody. I love women. Women are the most powerful gender in the world, so I’m not coming here to say, oh, they are this, they are that; see you guys, ehhhn, you have no choice. You have to accept me as part of the sisterhood. Do you hear me? You guys have no choice. I’m part of the sisterhood already, so deal with it.”