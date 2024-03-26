Tinubu’s Govt Has Failed To Secure Lives And Property Of Nigerians — NEF

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said there are signs that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has failed to secure the lives of the children and other residents in their region.

The forum claimed that the signs have shown that the Tinubu government does not have the capacity to secure the country and protect its citizens.

The spokesperson for the organisation, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

NEF said though the release of 137 schoolchildren kidnapped from Kaduna should be celebrated, it should serve as a “wake-up call for all of us”.

The forum asserted that the safety and security of the country’s children should never be compromised or subject to negotiation.

NEF also called for accountability and swift action from the leaders to address the security challenges the northern communities are facing.

The statement reads: “The Northern Elders Forum firmly declares that enough is enough. The safety and security of our children should never be compromised or subject to negotiation.

“It is unacceptable for Nigerians, particularly those in the northern region, to continue living under such insecure conditions.

“Unfortunately, just months into the Tinubu administration, there have already been clear signs of failure in providing the vital aspects of security of life and property to citizens. This situation is deeply concerning and requires immediate attention from our leaders.

“While we celebrate the return of the abducted Kuriga school children, we must also recognize this event as a wake-up call for all of us.

“We cannot afford to become complacent in the face of such acts of violence and disregard for human life. As elders, it is our duty to protect and nurture the next generation.

“The safety and well-being of our children must always be a top priority. We also call for accountability and swift action from our leaders to address the security challenges our communities are facing.”

“The return of the Kuriga school children stands as a testament to the resilience and strength of our community. Let us use this moment to unite and actively work towards safer conditions for our children and our communities.”