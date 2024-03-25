Pictorial: 137 Rescued School Children Arrive Kaduna Govt House

The 137 schoolchildren abducted from Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, who were released on Sunday, have arrived at the Government House in Kaduna.

Naija News earlier reported that the Kaduna State Government had announced the release of the schoolchildren.

The development was contained in a statement on Sunday, signed by the state governor, Uba Sani.

The statement partly read, “I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released.”

However, the governor clarified that 137 schoolchildren were abducted on March 7, 2024, and not 287 schoolchildren, as was previously reported.

Below are pictures of the children in the government house.