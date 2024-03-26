Taskforce Nabs Trailer Load Of Iron Monazite Worth N20 Million In Taraba

The Taraba State Special Taskforce Committee successfully intercepted a trailer loaded with 369 bags of iron monazite in Garba Chede, a town within the Bali local government council of the state.

Naija News reports that the seized mineral resources, estimated to have a monetary value exceeding N20 million, were found in a vehicle bearing the registration number KWM 427 XA from Gombe State.

According to reports, a committee insider disclosed that the iron monazite, a critical component in the development of high-technology weaponry and aircraft, originated from Serti, the administrative heart of the Gashaka local government council.

The special taskforce’s operatives apprehended the trailer during a rigorous patrol in the central zone of Taraba, a region known for its substantial iron monazite deposits.

In light of the arrest, the task force Chairman, retired General Jeremiah Aliyu Faransa, reaffirmed the unit’s unwavering dedication to its responsibilities.

“There is no going back in doing what will benefit the state,” he said, underscoring the task force’s resolve to combat illegal mining activities that have led to significant revenue losses for the state government.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of seven individuals associated with the illegal transportation of the mineral resource.

The arrested culprits have been identified as Abdulrahaman Nuhu (30), Abdulmaleek Zubairu (28), Abdullahi Khalil (25), Musa Bawa Galadima (38), Mohammed Abubakar (32), Ayuba Musa (22), and Abubakar Abba Hashim (25).

This operation is part of the state’s intensified efforts to curb illegal mining practices.

Governor Agbu Kefas, recognizing the detrimental impact of unauthorized mining on the state’s economy, had previously instituted Executive Order 5, leading to the formation of the special taskforce committee.

The committee’s primary mission is to address the challenges posed by illegal mining and safeguard the state’s mineral resources for the benefit of its residents and the economy at large.