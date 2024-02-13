Taraba: INEC Distributes Electoral Materials Ahead Of Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency Supplementary Poll

Sensitive and non-sensitive materials are already being distributed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in preparation for the Taraba State supplementary poll on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the Supervisory Resident Electoral Commissioner Ibrahim Abdullahi, who is in charge of the supplementary poll, verified that all of the parties that took part in the rerun election on February 3 will be present in tomorrow’s ballot.

Talking to the media on Tuesday at the INEC headquarters in Jalingo, Abdullahi announced that there would be elections in 24 voting places spread over three local government councils.

He stated that there are two polling units in Zing councils, seven in Yorro, and fifteen in Jalingo.

Abdullahi urged political parties to rigorously abide by the electoral norms and restated the commission’s commitment to ensure a free and fair supplementary election.

The returning officer, Daniel Ayuba, declared the rerun election on February 3 for the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal constituency seat to be inconclusive.

He explained that the margin of lead between the PDP and SDP candidates, was less than the number of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, collected at the affected polling units.

Ayuba disclosed that 14,795 votes, corresponding to the number of PVCs collected in the affected polling units, would be contested during the supplementary poll.

With 17,214 votes cast in the rerun election, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sadiq Tafida is presently leading the poll while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Innocent Jabayang follows closely with 15,537 votes.