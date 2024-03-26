Photos: Gov Sani Organizes Banquet For Freed Kuriga Schoolchildren

In a gesture of celebration, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, held a dinner banquet for the 137 Kuriga schoolchildren who were released, as announced on Tuesday.

Naija News recalls that the schoolchildren spent two weeks in the bandits’ captivity before being released and subsequently handed over to the Kaduna State Government.

The governor announced in a post on his verified Facebook page that he organized a banquet for the schoolchildren.

The post read: “I joined our released Kuriga schoolchildren at dinner last night. They were all in high spirit and showed eagerness to return to school.

“As a government, we are working assiduously to ensure that the children are in the best physical and psychological condition.

“We are giving them the best medical treatment available, as well as psychosocial counseling. When we are satisfied that the children are in the best physical and medical condition, we shall hand them over to their parents.“

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Military announced yesterday that a total of six Kuriga students who were recently rescued from kidnappers are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In a statement issued on Monday, the General Officer of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Mayirenso Saraso, stated that the hospitalized students will be handed over to the state government once they are deemed medically fit by the doctors.

Naija News reports that Saraso revealed this information after delivering 131 Kuriga children to the Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, at the Government House.

The unfortunate incident occurred on March 7, 2024, when bandits invaded the LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna, and abducted the students.

Fortunately, the military successfully rescued the students in Zamfara State on Sunday morning.

It could be recalled that the bandits had demanded a ransom of N1 billion for their release and set a deadline of March 27.

Nevertheless, the federal government clarified that no ransom was given to secure the students’ freedom.