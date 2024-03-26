Only 49,000 People Have Paid For 2024 Hajj – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has disclosed that only 49,000 Nigerians have made full payment for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

The NAHCON spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, disclosed this yesterday during an interview with the BBC Hausa service in Kano.

Usara disclosed that Saudi Arabia offered 95,000 slots to Nigerians but 46,000 individuals are currently unable to cover the costs associated with their fares and other charges.

She added that of the 95,000 slots, 75 seats belong to government officials, while 20 are for caregivers.

The commission’s spokesperson explained that due to the devaluation of the naira, they’re asking people who already paid N4.9 million to add N1.9 million more, making it a total of N6.8 million. For those who haven’t paid yet, it’s N8.25 million if you’re from the north and N8.45 million if you’re from the south.

According to Usara, “Yes only 48,000 people have been able to pay out of the 95,000 seats offered us by the Saudi authorities. Seventy-five of those seats belong to the government officials while 20 are for caregivers. If you add everything, we can say we have 49,000 intending pilgrims who have paid their money since the initial deadline of 12th February.

“The commission is considering reaching out to state governors and affluent individuals for support in aiding the 2024 prospective pilgrims by covering their expenses, such as meals and other bills, to alleviate financial burdens on them.”