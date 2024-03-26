Okuama Killings: Allow Villagers Return Home To Continue Their Lives – Niger Delta Leaders Beg Tinubu

Leaders of the Niger Delta have pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to allow the people of Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, who fled their residence about 12 days ago, to return home and resume their lives.

Recall that the residents had fled their village after the Nigerian army laid siege to the community due to the killing of 17 soldiers.

Speaking on the situation, a former Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, Udom Ekpoudom, and the Otota (prime minister) of the ancient Olomu Kingdom in Delta State, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje said the people should not be made to suffer.

They also suggested that the federal government tackle cultism and give traditional rulers the power to control the youths to curtail their excesses.

Akpomudje, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, told Vanguard that “Nobody is happy with what happened but that should not mean that innocent people who are not connected, be made to suffer, they are still human beings, no matter their level.

“There must be a positive and urgent step by President Bola Tinubu and his government to ensure that Okuama villagers return to the communities and live normal lives. It is not easy to live outside where you have lived all your life, where they sleep; and how you feed. Therefore, the government must act fast.”

On the continuing siege to the community, he said: “The President should prevail on the Nigerian Army for restraint, while efforts should be made to fish out those responsible for the act. It is, of course, condemnable by any reasonable person.

“But the news we are hearing is not pleasant, the President of the country needs to step in and put a halt to their activities in the community.”

On his part, Ekpoudom told the aforementioned publication that the federal government ought to give traditional rulers more powers to control the residents in their domains.

He said, “What happened in that community is very unfortunate, some people believe when soldiers or security agents are killed, it is not important, but they are also human beings. Nigeria’s government should deal squarely with the issue of cultism.

“I do not like the way they are handling cultism. When I was in the Nigeria Police Force, I treated anybody caught with arms as an armed robber. These cultists are usually under the influence of hard drugs such as hemp, and they feel that they are above the law.

“Because of that, they kill, rob and rape people anyhow. Therefore, what then is the difference between a cultist and an armed robber or a murderer? The best way to resolve the crisis is for traditional rulers to take control of the youths.’’