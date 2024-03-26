NNPP Appoints New Acting National Chairman

Dr. Ajuji Ahmed has been appointed as the new acting National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Naija News reports that Ahmed takes over from Alhaji Abba Kawu Ali, who resigned from his position at the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Tuesday.

This was made known in a statement to journalists by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yakubu Shendam.

Shendam disclosed that Kawu Ali resigned based on medical advice from his Physician.

“Dr. Ajuji Ahmed has been elected as the new Acting National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) following the resignation of Abba Kawu Ali.

“Abba Kawu Ali, during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the National Headquarters of the Party, 11 Mahatma Gandhi Street Area 11, Abuja, said his decision to resign as the Ag. National chairman was based on advice from his personal Physician.

“This prompted a motion for the nomination of a New Acting National Chairman, and the choice of Dr. Ajuji Ahmed was unanimously supported by all members of the NWC,” the statement said.

Dr. Ahmed formerly held the position of Deputy National Secretary of the NNPP before his elevation to acting National Chairman.

A source within the party told The Nation that the party had to settle for Dr. Ahmed, who is the highest-ranking officer of the party from the North East, because the Constitution States that the position vacated by an officer of the party will be filled by somebody from the same region.