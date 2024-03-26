Benue: We Will Not Withdraw Any Court Case, We Refuse To Be Gagged – Onjeh Dares Ganduje, NWC

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daniel Onjeh has berated the party’s national Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and the National Working Committee (NWC) over their stance on the crisis rocking the party in Benue.

Naija News recalls that the NWC led by Ganduje, while trying to resolve the crisis in the state urged the loyalists and proxies of Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume to withdraw their lawsuits or risk facing disciplinary actions from the party.

Akume and Alia have been in a feud over the leadership of the party in the state.

Reacting to the directive to withdraw lawsuits, Onjeh In a letter dated 25th March, 2024, and addressed to the APC NWC through Ganduje questioned why the NWC disregarded his earlier petition dated January 22, 2024, and the subsequent reminder he wrote to it on February 6, 2024, alleging anti-party activities against the embattled state chairman of the party, Austin Agada.

Onjeh noted that the NWC’s failure to address his petition “was a clear statement that they had taken sides with the injustice that had festered in the Benue State Chapter of the APC”.

Onjeh warned that members of the APC in the state would disregard the directive of Ganduje.

He insisted that the NWC must explain to him why it refused to attend to his petition, “bearing in mind that justice deferred is justice denied

He urged Ganduje and the APC NWC to either obey the party’s constitution or resign within seven days.

“Let me state categorically that as long as the NWC fails to abide by the party constitution, we, the progressive members of the APC in Benue State, shall not abide by its directives.

“We shall not withdraw any case in court as we cannot be gagged into silence nor be cowed into submitting our necks to the slaughter slaps of injustice. Ubi jus ubi remedium is a Latin legal maxim that translates to ‘where there is a right, there is a remedy.’

“It encapsulates the principle that when a legal right is violated, the law provides a corresponding remedy or relief to the aggrieved party,” stated Onjeh.