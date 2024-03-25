Until You Stand Against Political Rascals Pretending To Be Your Leaders Nothing Will Change – Ezekwesili To Nigerians

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has urged Nigerians to oppose bad leadership and influence the change they want in the country.

Naija News reports that Ezekwesili stated this in a post on Monday via her X handle.

According to her, nothing will change in the country until Nigerians care enough about themselves and pick up the gauntlet against political rascals pretending to be their leaders.

Ezekwesili added that there is nothing in the definition of leader that is exhibited by the genre of the Nigerian political class.

She wrote: “Even from now, 2024 up to the next Century starting 2100…nothing will change until Citizens of Nigeria care enough about themselves and pick up the gauntlet against political rascals pretending to be their leaders.

“There’s nothing in the definition of Leader that is exhibited by this genre of the Nigerian Political Class.

“Maybe someday soon our Citizens will embrace this Hard Truth. Maybe”.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Education in Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili, has praised the people of Senegal after early results from the country’s presidential election surfaced in the media.

As earlier reported by Naija News, 44-year-old opposition candidate, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, appears set to clinch victory in the Senegal presidential election, according to early reports on the election.

According to provisional results from individual polling stations published by local media and on social networks, Faye is said to have opened up a commanding lead over the governing coalition’s candidate and former prime minister, Amadou Ba.

Reacting, Ezekwesili said on Monday via her social media handle that the people of Senegal have shown that democracy belongs to the people. She added that no evil scheme of politicians can prevail when the people take a stand.