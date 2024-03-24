Many Killed, Houses Burnt As Youths Clash In Plateau State

A violent clash between youths in the Ponglong area of Lalin district, Mikang local government council, Plateau State, has resulted in the death of some persons, the burning of several houses, the destruction of barns and cattle rustling.

Naija News understands the clash which occurred between Motola and Taroh youths, occurred on Saturday night.

It is understood that the number of those who lost their lives during the clash could not be ascertained yet, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The transition chairman of the council, Hon. Daniel Kungmi, said the clash between two people was later hijacked by irate youths and criminals.

He said: “Within a short while, the situation degenerated leading to burning down of houses and barns.

“Several criminal elements took advantage of the unfortunate situation and rustled cattles as well as other valuables.”

He added: “Immediately we got the news of the clash, we reported the incident to security operatives who moved swiftly to the affected community to restore law and order.

“I just returned from the affected community and the situation is under control, but for now, we can not ascertain the number of persons killed in the clash.

“I am also in touch with the transition committee chairman of Langtang North local government council, Hon Nanmwa Kumzhi and we would be holding a critical stakeholders meeting soon as this clash is between brothers.”

Kungmi appealed to the residents to be calm and embrace peace, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state is on his way to visit the affected community on Sunday.

“I call on the people to be more tolerable and cautious of undesirable elements that might want to take advantage of the unfortunate situation to inflict harm on innocent persons,” he said.