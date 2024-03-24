Gareth Southgate Should Be Sack, Ex-Manchester City Star Cries Out

Former Manchester City midfielder, Joey Barton believes the current head coach of the England national team, Gareth Southgate, doesn’t deserve to remain in charge of the team.

Recall that Gareth Southgate and his boys suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of the struggling Brazil national team in front of their home fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, March 23.

Real Madrid wonderkid, Endrick scored the lone goal that earned Brazil the 1-0 win over England and put pressure on Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2024 European Championship.

The Three Lions of England are packed with Premier League superstars which means that they were not expected to suffer such a defeat from Brazil who are currently struggling to put themselves together after an abysmal run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following the defeat, Joey Barton stressed that England will not win the European Championship if Gareth Southgate remain in charge of the national team.

“Southgate has to go if we want to win anything,” Barton wrote on X.

“If you want to win. Employ the very best. Gareth unfortunately, is not. He’s had his go, the team needs an elite leader.

“This group could win something with the right general.”

Now that England have lost their friendly game against Brazil, the pressure will be on them to beat Belgium in their second friendly game on March 26. A defeat to the Three Lions could be a big threat to the job of Gareth Southgate.

Note that the contract of Southgate who led England to finish second in the Euro 2020, will expire in 2025. But the England FA is reportedly making efforts to extend his contract.

However, if he fails to win the Euro 2024 this coming summer, it might be almost impossible for his contract to be extended.