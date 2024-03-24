Founding Members Of LP, Trade Union Veterans Urge Abure To Resign

The Trade Union Veterans (TUV), comprising key figures in the labour movement and founding members of the Labour Party, have called for the immediate resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Naija News reports that the demand comes in light of serious allegations of fraud that have tarnished the party’s image and betrayed its founding principles.

The call was made in a statement issued in Lagos by Lawson Osagie, representing the TUV, a group that includes notable labour leaders such as the first President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Hassan Sunmonuand other pivotal actors in the formation and registration of the Labour Party.

The veterans accuse Abure of failing to adhere to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) brokered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and agreed upon by all stakeholders.

They claim that Abure’s actions, driven by a hidden agenda now coming to light, have sidelined crucial party members, including the Board of Trustees chaired by Comrade S. O. Z Ejiofoh.

The statement lamented the erosion of the noble ideals upon which the LP was founded, ideals intended to liberate the Nigerian people from decades of poor governance.

The veterans propose that upon Abure’s resignation, the Board of Trustees should appoint a Caretaker National Chairman to organize state congresses ahead of a national convention.

They also suggest expanding the Board of Trustees to include new stakeholders such as Mr. Peter Obi, Governor Alex Otti, and members of the Labour Party Legislative Caucus.

This expanded body would be tasked with implementing the MOU in its entirety.

Highlighting the historical legitimacy of the NLC and trade unions in forming a political party, the TUV members criticized current rhetoric undermining the NLC’s role in the LP.

They clarified that the LP’s constitution, as revised in 2009, explicitly includes the presidents and secretaries of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) as statutory members of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC).

The statement read, “We cannot sit down and continue to watch as the ideals, principles, and ethical values of Labour Party we toiled so much to build over the decades are being rubbished by one man.

“Consequently, we urge Abure to step aside now as the National Chairman of Labour Party and in his place, the Board of Trustees should appoint a Caretaker National Chairman that will organize Congresses in the States before the National Convention can be convened.”