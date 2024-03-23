Reasons Why We Increased The Price Of ‘Pure Water’ – Water Producers Disclose

Advertisement

Water producers have opened up on the reason for the recent hike in the price of sachet water popularly known as pure water.

Speaking at an event commemorating World Water Day 2024 on Friday, March 22, 2024, the National President of the Association for Table Water Producers (ATWAP), Clementina Ativie, explained that the current price is due to the rising cost of nylon and the general cost of production.

She subsequently called on the federal government to address the increasing cost of nylon to halt further increases in the prices of sachet water.

Ativie explained that nylon is the primary material for packaging water, adding that there is no viable alternative.

She said that over 30,000 water producers were on the verge of closing down their factories,

According to her, “Just last month, I addressed a press conference in Lagos where ATWAP appealed to the federal government to save the water industry from total collapse by providing financial support to the association to enhance the business of our members, numbering over 30,000 water producers across the country, and to address the rapid escalation of our production costs, thereby making sachet water, popularly known as pure water, almost unaffordable for the masses.”